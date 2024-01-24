Fog advisory in effect, bus cancellations across the region

Dense fog in southern Ontario has caused bus cancellations across the region.

In London, Routes are cancelled from Sharp Bus lines, Voyago, Langs, Elgie and First Student.

In Huron-Perth, St. Anne’s in Clinton is closed as well as St. Michael in Stratford. Both rural and in-town buses are cancelled as well.

The Student Transportation Services Consortium of Grey-Bruce has also cancelled buses and all buses are cancelled into Teeswater, Lucknow and Ripley.

Sacred Heart school in Teeswater, Hillcrest Central, Lucknow Central and Ripley-Huron Community are all closed.

#HuronOPP is advising the motoring public of reduced visibility due to heavy fog in #huroncounty. Please activate your full headlights and fog light systems if available. Please drive safe! #RoadSafety #OPP ^cs. pic.twitter.com/DOCWSPQgz5 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 24, 2024

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast

Fog advisory in effect for London-Middlesex

Wednesday: Drizzle and fog changing to periods of rain this morning. High plus 3.

Wednesday Night: Periods of rain ending this evening then cloudy with 60 percent chance of drizzle. Fog patches developing this evening. Low plus 2.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of drizzle. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High plus 5.

Friday: Cloudy. High 7.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 6.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 2.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High zero.