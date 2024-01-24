LONDON
London

    • Fog advisory in effect, bus cancellations across the region

    (DonLand/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (DonLand/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
    Share

    Dense fog in southern Ontario has caused bus cancellations across the region.

    In London, Routes are cancelled from Sharp Bus lines, Voyago, Langs, Elgie and First Student.

    In Huron-Perth, St. Anne’s in Clinton is closed as well as St. Michael in Stratford. Both rural and in-town buses are cancelled as well.

    The Student Transportation Services Consortium of Grey-Bruce has also cancelled buses and all buses are cancelled into Teeswater, Lucknow and Ripley.

    Sacred Heart school in Teeswater, Hillcrest Central, Lucknow Central and Ripley-Huron Community are all closed.

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast

    Fog advisory in effect for London-Middlesex

    Wednesday: Drizzle and fog changing to periods of rain this morning. High plus 3.

    Wednesday Night: Periods of rain ending this evening then cloudy with 60 percent chance of drizzle. Fog patches developing this evening. Low plus 2.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of drizzle. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High plus 5.

    Friday: Cloudy. High 7.

    Saturday: Cloudy. High 6.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 2.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High zero.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News