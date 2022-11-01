Flu shots available as respiratory illnesses begin to spread rapidly

The annual flu shot became available for the general public Tuesday, and health officials say it’s just in time, with respiratory illnesses on the rise.

Londoners Michael and Harriet Plumb were among the first in line at Coulter’s Pharmacy in London, Ont. to receive their annual influenza immunization.

In a time of respiratory risk, they said they’re not about to take any chances.

“With COVID and everything we need as much coverage as possible, so why not,” says Harriet.

“Sometimes you feel like a pin-cushion,” adds Michael, “But it’s okay. I’m quite content with it, I got no problems with it.”

Flu shots can be booked through health care providers, public health units and participating pharmacies.

“As the world opens up, as we start doing things, the chance of respiratory infections is going to be quite astronomical they say this year,” says pharmacist Scott Coulter.

Coulter says he’s been steady with administering flu shots since opening, adding that with holiday season around the corner, now is a better time than ever.

“Spending time in close proximity with other people, or other people that aren’t in our household inside an enclosed space increases the transmission of any respiratory virus,” he adds.

Middlesex-London Health Unit Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Alex Summers says this is expected to be a challenging flu season.

“Over the last few years we haven’t seen much flu activity as a result of all those public health measures we’ve taken to protect ourselves against COVID,” says Summers. “That means that this year many of us may not have seen flu in a long, long time. That makes us more susceptible.”

Flu shot availability comes as hospitals across the province have been dealing with major capacity issues and long wait times in emergency departments.

“If we do our part by getting ourselves vaccinated we are not only protecting ourselves but also those around us by potentially getting severely ill and ending up in hospital,” adds Summers.

Meanwhile, health officials continue to encourage getting the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot as well.

You can get both at the same time, but they should be administered in different arms.