Flu season ramping up in parts of midwestern Ontario

Influenza is ramping up in Grey and Bruce Counties.

Health officials with the Grey-Bruce Health Unit have 130 lab-confirmed flu cases since September, but 70 per cent of those have occurred in the past month.

Forty of those cases are from the past seven days.

Influenza test positivity is deemed “moderate” by Public Health Ontario, but officials there expect flu activity to pick up in the next couple of weeks.

The health unit says it’s not too late to get your flu shot to protect yourself and your loved ones from getting the virus.

Exercise, eating well, and proper sleep can also help fend off the virus.

Consistent hand washing is also important, according to health officials.