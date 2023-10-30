LONDON
London

    • Flu and COVID vaccines now available to general public

    Flu vaccine

    The flu vaccine as well as the COVID vaccine to combat against the newest subvariant, are now available to the general public.

    Starting Monday, the vaccines are available at the health unit's Western Fair clinic, pharmacies throughout the city or through a family physician.

    The clinic is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    How to Book

    Pharmacies

    Please contact the pharmacy directly to confirm about vaccine availability and to book an appointment. For a list of participating pharmacies, visit: https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations

    Healthcare Provider

    Check with your Healthcare Provider about vaccine availability and book directly with their office.

    MLHU’s Western Fair vaccination clinic

    Appointments are highly recommended and can be booked online at www.covidvaccinelm.ca or over the phone by calling 226-289-3560, Monday to Friday, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The clinic hours of operation are Tuesday to Saturday, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., closed Sunday and Monday. If appointments are not available online, please check back regularly as appointment availability changes frequently.

