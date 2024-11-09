Flower delivery leads to arrest for St. Thomas resident
St. Thomas police say they arrested a 72-year-old St. Thomas resident after their ex-partner reported receiving flowers and a note left on the porch.
An ankle monitoring company confirms the individual did attend the ex’s address.
The accused is on court ordered conditions to not contact or communicate with the ex and not to attend their home.
Police charged the accused with one count of criminal harassment, and two counts of failing to comply with release order.
