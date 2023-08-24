Flooding in Warwick Township closes roadways

A number of roads remain closed in Warwick after heavy rainfall Wednesday night led to flooding in the township and surrounding areas.

A news release from the Warwick Township says its emergency response committee met Wednesday night, and continues to monitor the situation.

Staff has been working to respond to calls, address concerns, and assess and close a number of roads that have been impacted by flooding.

Township officials say council and staff are aware of residential flooding that many citizens are experiencing. Anyone unable to remain in their homes due to flooding are asked to contact 911. Anyone having water pressure issues are advised to call Aqua.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

“We are fortunate no one has been reported injured as a result of last night’s flooding,” Mayor Todd Case said. “Unfortunately, numerous Warwick Township residents are dealing with basement flooding and the Warwick Conservation Area continues to be closed. Our crews worked through the night to restore access.”

While the township states much of the flooding on Watford roads have been cleared up and are now open, residents are advised to travel all roads at reduced speeds.

As of Thursday morning, the following roads are still closed in the Township of Warwick: