Flooding closes section of Highway 402 near Strathroy Wednesday evening

A section of Highway 402, about the size of a football field, was covered in water after heavy rains fell throughout the late afternoon and into the evening Wednesday.

The OPP closed the section of the highway west of Strathroy after torrential rains flooded the area.

A view from the Sexton Road Bridge over the 402 showed a river of water about 100 meters wide covering both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway.

The 402 was closed in both directions between Kerwood Road and Nauvoo Road over the dinner hour.

There was no indication how long the highway would remain closed.

There were reports that a number of vehicles left the roadway after experiencing hydroplaning, with some ending up in water-filled ditches.

There were no reports of any serious injuries.



