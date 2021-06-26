WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority and the Saugeen Valley Conservation Authority have issued a flood watch for the regions following a night of heavy rain and more to come Saturday.

A notice from the LTVCA says over the last 24 hours rainfall totalling between 20 and 115 mm has moved through the region, most of this overnight.

Forecasts are calling for about five mm more of rain on Saturday with a possibility of thundershowers that could drop more.

“The heavy rains have caused ponding and localized flooding,” the notice says. “Local watercourses have risen rapidly in response to the heavy rains overnight. Some watercourses have already reached bank full conditions or spilled their banks into adjacent low-lying floodplain areas. Many watercourses are still rising.”

McGregor Creek is still rising quickly and the LTVCA is monitoring water levels as the McGregor Creek Diversion Channel may need to be operated to protect Chatham.

Water levels on the Thames River are not expected to rise up enough to cause flood and the small amount of rain predicted Saturday should not “significantly impact water levels,” the LTVCA says.

The Saugeen Valley Conservation Authority also issued a flood watch Saturday morning with the watershed having received 40 to 50 mm of rain Friday night.

“A Special Weather Statement issued by Environment Canada is currently in effect over much of Southern Ontario, as another wave of rain and thunderstorms will be passing over the region today, which could bring another 40 to 60 mm,” the watershed conditions statement says. “Heavier downpours caused by thunderstorms are possible in localized areas.”

The SVCA says the water levels in the region’s streams have already risen by 25 to 35 cm over 18 hours. Soils will already be soaked after Friday’s rain meaning much of the rain called for Saturday will end up as runoff into streams, increasing water levels at a much faster rate.

The SVCA says localized flooding can be expected on roadways and in low lying areas.

People are reminded to take extra caution and avoid rivers, ditches and streams. The combination of slippery banks and fast moving cold water can be dangerous.