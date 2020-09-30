LONDON, ONT -- Large waves, along with high winds are making the shorelines of Lake Erie wild, rough, and unsafe.

Conditions may even be right for waterspouts, as the Government of Canada Marine Forecast has issued a Gale Warning and a Waterspout watch for the Lake Erie Eastern and Western Basins.

A flood watch has also been issued as water levels are currently more than a metre above normal levels according the Catfish Creek Conservation Authority.

The levels were last measured at 5 a.m. in Port Stanley.

Waves are expected to measure one and half metres this morning but could get up to three metres by noon.

High winds are expected today, overnight, and tomorrow.

Residents and the public are advised to use caution and to not go near shorelines with heavy waves and elevated water levels.

There is also the potential for shoreline erosion due to waves in the Waneeta Beach, Port Bruce Provincial Park beach and Port Bruce harbour areas.