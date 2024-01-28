LONDON
    Flood warning in effect for some parts of our region

    A flood warning is in effect until Monday for some areas as mild temperatures, snow-melt, and rain has caused localized flooding in our area.

    Across our region, high water levels have forced the closure of trails and some roads.

    Conservation authorities are warning residents to be aware of low lying properties.

    People are being asked to stay away from banks as fast moving water may cause harm.

    The Long Point Conservation Authority say Big Otter Creek has risen significantly between Tillsonburg and Calton.

