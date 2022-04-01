Flood relief money on the way for Port Bruce property owners

Help is on the way for property owners in Port Bruce who were forced from their homes and businesses in the village’s worst flood in 40 years.

The province has activated the Disaster Recovery Assistance Program for those whose properties were damaged in the February 17 event.

It’s a day local resident Cheryl Duffet remembers well.

“The worst part I guess was the first day we left and not knowing how much water was coming into the house, how much damage there was going to be,” she said.

She and her family ended up staying in a motel for eight days until it was safe to return home. Since then, the cleanup has been constant.

“When the water left the house it was covered in mud. The whole floor, everything. We had to use a squeegee to push the mud all the way to the back door and then it was multiple, multiple moppings.” The home of Cheryl Duffet in Port Bruce. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News)

Their home of 27 years is next to the beach in the Lake Erie community. Because of its location they’re not eligible for flood insurance. It’s been a tough grind physically and mentally, not to mention a financial strain, she added.

“It’s a slow process. We’re both working full time and doing this in the evenings. And so financially it’s a burden to buy all these new materials and replace everything, she said.

Those eligible for flood relief funding can receive up to $250,000 to cover the cost of essentials. Malahide Township Deputy Mayor Dominique Giguère said it is encouraging news after such a traumatic event.

“It is devastating, and it’s a lot of work, and you have to recover from the shock first. And I think it’s traumatic. Like I said, we had not seen that in years. Perhaps, we were hoping it would never happen again, but it did,” said Giguère.

Benches in Port Bruce damaged by flooding. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News)The flood was caused by ice jams that formed during an extreme weather event of snow and rain. One hundred homes were damaged, including 30 year-round residences. A number of households were evacuated and 23 people had to be rescued by the fire department. Fire Chief Jeff Spoor said he had a sinking feeling when he saw that large chunks of ice in Catfish Creek had stopped moving.

“Once the ice was moving we thought it was going to be okay, but soon as it stopped in the channel and at the mouth of the creek there we knew we were going to be into some trouble,” Spoor said.

Residents have until July 29 to apply for funding.

“It’s a huge relief for all of us in Port Bruce,” said Duffet.