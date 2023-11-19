Flames shoot from London, Ont. high-rise window

Flames shot from a high rise in south London Saturday night.

In a video shared with CTV News, heavy flames and smoke could be seen billowing from an 8th-floor apartment at Jalna Blvd. and Ernest Ave.

The fire broke out shortly after 7 p.m.

Robert Perrin lives directly across from the blaze in an adjoining building.

He said he was alerted by sirens, “I stuck my head out on the balcony. I could see flames coming from the other building. They were about 15 feet in the air.”

Flames were seen surrounding an 8th-floor apartment unit at 1585 Ernest Ave. on Nov. 18, 2023. (Source: Dean Giroux) Looking up at the aftermath Sunday, tenant Dean Giroux recalled the chaos Saturday night.

He captured video of the flames as fire trucks arrived.

As firefighters entered the building to climb eight flights of stairs, he feared people could be trapped in the burning unit.

“Just as long as everybody got out safe. That is what I was hoping,” said Giroux.

Emergency officials have not confirmed the details, but it is believed three people inside the unit escaped without serious injury.

Yet, Gonzalo Martin was worried that would not be the case.

As he headed to church Sunday, he planned to give thanks.

An 8th-floor apartment unit at Jalna Boulevard and Ernest Avenue, seen on Nov. 19, 2023, caught fire the evening of Nov. 18, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

“We’re just above the fire, so we were a little bit concerned for sure,” said Martin.

Martin and others praised firefighters for their efforts.

“Yes, totally, a really reliable team, so it’s pretty good,” he said.

There are visible scorch marks not only on the bedroom window but on the balcony, which faces the other side of the building.

The damage is estimated at $200,000, but the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.