Flames '50 to 60 feet high' at Sauble Beach amusement park property
Fire crews were called to the former Sauble Beach Fun World in Sauble Beach, Ont. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (Source: Grey Bruce OPP detachment)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 6:26AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 27, 2019 7:38AM EDT
OPP are investigating a suspicious fire at a Sauble Beach amusement park.
Grey Bruce OPP were on patrol Saturday when they observed a building engulfed in fire on Main Street.
The building, formerly known as Sauble Beach Fun World, had flames between '50 to 60 feet high', police say.
The South Bruce Peninsula Fire Department attended the scene and extinguished the fire.