'Flame of Hope' put out by vandals
Published Sunday, June 14, 2020 6:12PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, June 14, 2020 10:00PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- According to a post on the Banting House Facebook page, the Iconic 'Flame of Hope' in London was vandalized Saturday evening.
Grant Maltman, the Banting House Museum's curator, told CTV News that debris was thrown into the burner and extinguished the flame.
While they work on repairs, Banting House have lit a symbolic Flame of Hope in their window.
The Flame of Hope, which burns outside of the Banting House Museum in London is dedicated to the life and career of Sir Frederick Banting, the co-discoverer of insulin.
The Flame of Hope honours those who have been affected by diabetes.
Damage and repairs will be assessed on Monday.
