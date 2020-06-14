LONDON, ONT. -- According to a post on the Banting House Facebook page, the Iconic 'Flame of Hope' in London was vandalized Saturday evening.

Grant Maltman, the Banting House Museum's curator, told CTV News that debris was thrown into the burner and extinguished the flame.

While they work on repairs, Banting House have lit a symbolic Flame of Hope in their window.

The Flame of Hope, which burns outside of the Banting House Museum in London is dedicated to the life and career of Sir Frederick Banting, the co-discoverer of insulin.

The Flame of Hope honours those who have been affected by diabetes.

Damage and repairs will be assessed on Monday.