Flair adding sunny destinations from London airport
It looks like Flair Airlines will be adding two new sunny destinations direct from London International Airport.
The company has an announcement scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, but according to its website, new destinations listed include Cancun, Mexico and Orlando, Florida.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
VIDEO | Police say driver 'tried to mow down pedestrians'
'Do not panic buy': Here's what India's rice ban means for Canada
A sweeping ban from India on rice exports prompted panic buying across Canada. While shortages have been noted at some grocery stores, experts say stockpiling is unnecessary.
Trudeau pans Poilievre's approach as 'dangerous for Canadians'
Less than a week after naming his new cabinet vowing a renewed focus on the concerns of Canadians, the one name Prime Minister Justin Trudeau couldn't keep out of his mouth on Monday was Pierre Poilievre. At a housing announcement Trudeau brought the Conservative leader up multiple times, from panning his policy proposals, to his leadership style.
Trudeau sports bandage after bumping his head
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared at a news conference Monday with a bandage in the middle of his forehead. A spokesperson for Trudeau says he bumped his head while he was playing with his kids over the weekend.
GM recalls nearly 900 vehicles in U.S., Canada for exploding airbag inflators
General Motors is recalling nearly 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata airbag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel in a crash. The recall covers certain Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic and Volt vehicles as well as the Buick Verano, all from the 2013 model year.
Mystery cylinder that washed up on Australian beach is Indian space debris, officials confirm
A mysterious cylinder that washed ashore in Western Australia is debris from an Indian space launch, authorities in both countries have said, ending a flurry of speculation over the object’s origin.
Barbie's Japanese distributor apologizes for its parent company's reaction to Barbenheimer memes
The Japanese distributor of the Warner Bros. movie 'Barbie' has apologized for its U.S. parent company's reaction to social media posts about the 'Barbenheimer' blitz that combined images of Barbie and an atomic bomb mushroom cloud. The memes triggered criticisms in Japan for what many described as minimizing nuclear attacks.
Judi Dench says she can't see on movie sets anymore
Oscar-winning actor Judi Dench says that a degenerative eye condition has left her unable to read scripts or see on set.
Winnipeg's Oppenheimer: The man responsible for the core of the atomic bomb
The new movie Oppenheimer has been bringing people to the theatres and taking them back in time looking at the creation of the atomic bomb, but a Winnipegger who was part of the project still remains in the shadows.
They took blockbuster drugs for weight loss and diabetes. Now their stomachs are paralyzed
Joanie Knight has a message for anyone considering drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, which have become popular for the dramatic weight loss they can help people achieve: 'I wish I never touched it.'
What’s behind a string of police raids at Ont. magic mushroom dispensaries?
Several communities in southwestern Ontario have seen illegal magic mushroom stores opening and challenging the current status quo on the fungus, but one expert says that doesn’t necessarily mean magic mushrooms are on the path to legalization.
Kitchener woman, 49, arrested following multiple break-ins
A Kitchener woman has been arrested after three homes were broken into in the Chandler Drive area earlier this year.
Kitchener man dies after falling from Mount Nemo in Burlington
A man has died after falling from a cliff in the Mount Nemo Conservation Area.
No injuries in south-end garage fire, damage estimated at $800K
Fire officials say an upgraded working fire at a South Windsor home is now under control.
Humidity continues through Windsor-Essex
Temperatures will be staying in the high 20s but the humidity making it feel like the low 30s.
Why South Indian restaurants may raise the prices of, or remove, its most popular dishes
A move by the Indian government to ban the export of all non-basmati rice has led to panic-buying, stockpiling and South Indian restaurants having to make major changes to their menu — including removing or increasing the price of its most popular items.
Teen dies in Bracebridge motorcycle collision with cars
OPP says there was a crash involving several passenger vehicles and two motorcycles on Muskoka Road 117 near Springdale Park Road in Bracebridge, Monday.
Two people rescued after float plane crash on Lake Simcoe
Emergency crews are investigating after a float plane crashed on Lake Simcoe Monday evening.
Twenty-six cats found abandoned at Barrie vet clinic
Staff at Aldergrove Animal Clinic found 26 cats abandoned cats in cardboard boxes Friday morning.
Dangerous armed fugitive arrested in Quebec City on a Canada-wide warrant
A man considered dangerous who was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant was arrested on the weekend in Quebec City.
NEW THIS MORNING | Election spending audits requested for Horizon Ottawa, city council candidate
The city of Ottawa's election compliance committee has granted audit applications in two of three cases with regard to campaign spending in the 2022 municipal election.
Cooler start to the month of August developing to sun and clouds
Cooler start to the month of August developing to sun and clouds
OC Transpo can no longer confirm when LRT will return to service
OC Transpo now says it can no longer confirm when LRT service will resume, after initially saying they expected the latest shutdown to end by now and later adding 10 more days of work was needed.
Metro donating perishables as Toronto-area stores stay closed during strike
A Toronto-based food bank confirmed Metro is donating perishables to its organization as nearly 30 locations stay shuttered while workers continue to strike.
'Our hearts are broken': Father speaks out after 21-year-old daughter found dead in Mississauga, Ont. apartment
The father of a 21-year-old woman who was found dead in her Mississauga, Ont. residence earlier this month says his family’s hearts are “broken.”
SIU called in after man critically injured in early morning shooting in Scarborough
A man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being shot early Tuesday morning shooting in Scarborough.
BREAKING NEWS | Small plane crashes at airport in Quebec City
A small plane has crashed on a runway at the Jean-Lesage International Airport in Quebec City on Tuesday morning.
Montreal light-rail transit system shuts down on 1st official day of service
Montreal's new light-rail transit system had a bumpy debut on its first full day of operation as a problem with the track forced a shutdown at the height of the morning rush hour. The Reseau express metropolitain, or REM, officially launched Monday for paying passengers after more than 120,000 people tried out the system for free over the weekend.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into tractor west of Quebec City
A motorcyclist is fighting for his life in hospital after she collided with a farm tractor in Deschambault-Grondines, in the Portneuf sector, about 65 kilometres west of Quebec City.
Six-year-old Nova Scotia flooding victim remembered in Brooklyn
In Brooklyn Monday, hundreds of people gathered at the local firehall to grieve Natalie Hazel Harnish. Mourners filled the hall and spilled into a parking lot outside, with many in attendance wearing purple, the child's favourite colour.
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding has been temporarily suspended
Nova Scotia RCMP say they have suspended their search for a youth who was among four people swept away on July 22 by rushing floodwaters following a historic storm.
Price of diesel up in Nova Scotia after interrupter clause invoked
The price of diesel oil jumped overnight in Nova Scotia.
3 people in hospital after collision at intersection where deadly Manitoba bus crash happened
Authorities are investigating a serious crash that happened Monday at the same spot where a bus crash claimed the lives of 17 people last month.
Storm to bring strong winds, heavy rain, hail to southern Manitoba
A severe thunderstorm is set to bring strong winds, heavy rain and hail the size of a ping pong ball to parts of southern Manitoba.
Southern Alberta couple's retirement dreams destroyed by vandals
A southern Alberta couple's dreams are in shambles after vandals almost completely destroyed what was to be their retirement home.
Families left mourning after young, devoted fathers killed in Kananaskis plane crash
Three devoted young men are among the six people who died in a plane crash in Kananaskis on Friday night.
'Cut from the same cloth': Family speaks about the loss of paramedics and best friends Jonah Swen and Greg Gaudette
There were no strangers in this world to Jonah Swen and Greg Gaudette — just friends they hadn't made yet.
'We shouldn't expect anything but chaos': Police chief says change desperately needed to cap crime in Edmonton
The severity of violent crime in Edmonton is up 12 per cent in the first six months of this year.
Russia accuses Ukraine of drone attack on Moscow, hitting a tower for the second time in 3 days
Russian authorities early Tuesday accused Kyiv of yet another attack on Moscow and its surroundings with drones, one of which hit a building in the capital that was damaged by a drone just days ago in a similar attack early Sunday.
$32M mansion shatters Whistler real estate sales record
A home in an exclusive neighborhood overlooking Alta Lake has sold for $32,000,000, breaking Whistler’s real estate sale price record by nearly $10,000,000.
Plane collides with barrier before takeoff at YVR
Shortly before takeoff early Saturday morning, a twin-turboprop aircraft collided with a barrier at Vancouver International Airport, CTV News has learned.