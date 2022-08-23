Flags and flag poles stolen from Ailsa Craig Lions Park in North Middlesex, Ont.

Middlesex OPP are investigating Tuesday after flags and flag poles were stolen from Ailsa Craig Lions Park sometime over the weekend.

According to a press release issued by Middlesex County OPP, shortly after noon on Monday, OPP were sent to 143 Old Mill Street in Ailsa Craig in North Middlesex for a theft complaint.

Police say that sometime over the weekend, an unknown suspect(s) stole two flag poles and two flags from Ailsa Craig Lions Park. A Canadian flag and a yellow and white Lions flag were stolen.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call Middlesex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to 2,000.