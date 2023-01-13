Flag lowered at London city hall after search of former residential school site in Saskatchewan
The flag outside London city hall be lowered to half-mast for three days.
Mayor Josh Morgan issued a statement that the decision was made, “following the discovery of human remains, and over 2,000 potential graves, at a former residential school site located near Lebret, Saskatchewan.”
Star Blanket Cree Nation in Saskatchewan reports it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
The anomalies have yet to be confirmed as human remains.
However, Star Blanket's ground search project leader Sheldon Poitras also said on Oct. 2, they discovered a jaw bone fragment believed to be 125 years old from a child who was five or six years old at the time.
"This is physical proof of an unmarked grave," Poitras said.
He said that has been confirmed by File Hills Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Office.
Morgan tweeted, “Londoners grieve with members of the Star Blanket Cree Nation, and neighbouring Indigenous communities. We are committed to difficult conversations and necessary actions along the path of Truth & Reconciliation.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | 'Very constructive conversations': Is Trudeau closer to a health deal with provinces?
Some premiers are voicing optimism about reaching a deal soon with the federal government over increasing health-care funding, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still wants tied to improved outcomes before the money rolls out of Ottawa. Are the federal and provincial governments getting closer to an agreement? Here's what's being said.
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Canadian rock group Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died, his brother confirmed on Twitter.
Green comet to fly by Earth for first time in 50,000 years in February: researchers
A recently discovered green comet, whose last journey past Earth was tens of thousands of years ago, will make its next trip past our blue planet in the coming weeks.
Canada is over the peak of flu season: FluWatch report
Canada's flu season is officially winding down, according to the first national FluWatch report of 2023, which was released Friday.
3 workers still missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police said Friday that three workers are still missing 24 hours after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region.
Wind chill of -55, flood risk, 40 cm of snow: Weather warnings in place from coast to coast to coast
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts for all three of Canada's coasts, warning of a mix of rain, freezing drizzle, snow and extreme cold are expected across the country.
Penalties for public servants who won't go back to office to be handled individually
The federal government says repercussions for public servants who refuse to return to in-person work will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.
Ukrainian doctors remove unexploded grenade from injured soldier's chest
An injured Ukrainian soldier had an unexploded grenade successfully removed from his chest earlier this week, according to the country's military doctors.
Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland next to son
Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland, her father Elvis' mansion that on Friday was a gathering place for fans who were distraught over the singer-songwriter's death a day earlier.
Kitchener
-
Subdued scene in Port Dover for Friday the 13th biker rally
Snowy cold conditions appear to have kept the usual crowds away from Port Dover for Friday the 13th.
-
Thieves flip 8 trucks at gravel pit outside Guelph, Ont. to get at catalytic converters
Police are investigating after someone flipped over eight large trucks at a gravel pit outside Aberfoyle and stole the vehicles’ catalytic converters.
-
Disassembled firearm found behind Cambridge high school
Waterloo regional police are investigating after they say a disassembled firearm and ammunition were found in a bag near Preston High School.
Windsor
-
Windsor council asked to support Capital Power gas plant expansion, despite resident opposition
A power generator in Windsor is looking for a green light from the city to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to double its power generating capacity, but it’s coming against some opposition from residents.
-
Ontario man fined $200,000 for damaging endangered species habitat
A Chatham-Kent man has been ordered to pay a $200,000 fine after pleading guilty to damaging the habitat of three endangered species.
-
Suspect arrested in Forest Glade attempted murder investigation
Windsor police have arrested a 36-year-old man related to an attempted murder investigation in Forest Glade.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Company allegedly didn't have proper safety measures at Barrie, Ont. site where 6 young adults died
Police allege a construction company failed to secure a site in Barrie, Ont., where six young adults were killed in a crash in August.
-
Innisfil man accused of stealing food delivery car faces multiple charges
An Innisfil man accused of forcibly removing a driver from a food delivery vehicle and driving off faces multiple charges.
-
Fireplace ashes cause $25,000 in damages in Gravenhurst
It's the third time this week Gravenhurst firefighters have been called to extinguish either a chimney fire or fireplace ashes reigniting.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect arrested in threats that closed northern high school, charges include child porn
Ontario Provincial Police said Friday they have arrested a suspect connected to online threats that closed Timiskaming District Secondary School in New Liskeard for two days this week.
-
Algoma University prof suspended after accusations of sexual assaulting students
Algoma University says one of its professors is suspended after Sault police charged him with assault and sexual assault involving students.
-
Sudbury driver charged with red light violation after two-vehicle crash
A 19-year-old has been charged following a collision Friday at the intersection where Highway 69 meets Highway 17.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | Winter storm blankets Ottawa with 16 cm of snow on Friday
A winter storm warning remains in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for an additional 2 to 5 cm of snow by Friday night.
-
Unions call on federal government to halt return-to-office plan for employees
Two federal unions are calling on the federal government to halt the return-to-office plans on the eve of tens of thousands of federal employees returning to work two or three days a week.
-
1,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa during the pandemic
One-thousand Ottawa residents have now died due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic nearly three years ago.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman tracks down her missing suitcase but Sunwing won't let her get it
A woman whose suitcase was left behind by Sunwing two weeks ago says she knows 'exactly where it is' but the airline refuses to let her pick it up.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Worker dies after St. Catharines industrial fire, police say
Niagara police say the lone worker hospitalized after a fire at a hazardous waste facility in St. Catharines, Ont., has died.
-
Mystery surrounds 'french toast guy' who's been dining out on the TTC
Would you ever consider the TTC a place to enjoy a sit-down meal?
Montreal
-
3 workers still missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police said Friday that three workers are still missing 24 hours after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region.
-
Fans brave snowstorm to get early access to Nike shoe inspired by Montreal bagel
Montrealers really like their bagels — and shoes — apparently. Scores of sneaker fans lined up in a snowstorm Friday morning just to get their hands on Nike's latest creation inspired by the Montreal icon — the bagel.
-
'Gentle and hard-working': Woman found dead in Mont Saint-Hilaire was mother, health-care worker
Nadine Flora Alinanyinyi, the 34-year-old woman found dead at a Mont Saint-Hilaire home on Thursday, was a healthcare worker who recently had a baby, according to her employer.
Atlantic
-
Emergency departments are in a state of crisis, Halifax ER chief says
The head of emergency medicine for Halifax and the surrounding area says ERs are under the most extreme pressure that he's seen in his 23-year career, and he says it's taking a toll on patients and health-care workers.
-
School bus crashes as winter storm brings messy roads, closures to parts of the Maritimes
Friday is a snow day for students in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island as a winter storm brings a mix of snow, wind, freezing rain and rain to the region.
-
Risk of flooding and ice for the Maritimes continues into weekend
The snowiest part of a storm system hit fast and hard across the Maritimes Friday morning and afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Two women try to steal man’s dog while out walking: police
Winnipeg police are looking for two suspects after receiving reports that they tried to steal a man’s dog on Thursday.
-
'Safety's number 1:' tiny home village for homeless opens in Winnipeg
Bundles of dried sage tied together with red ribbon hang from black fixtures connected to wood-panelled walls.
-
NEW
NEW | 'Very constructive conversations': Is Trudeau closer to a health deal with provinces?
Some premiers are voicing optimism about reaching a deal soon with the federal government over increasing health-care funding, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still wants tied to improved outcomes before the money rolls out of Ottawa. Are the federal and provincial governments getting closer to an agreement? Here's what's being said.
Calgary
-
Respite care workers return to Calgary's Rotary Flames House
Staff members pulled away from their roles providing respite care for children and their families in Calgary will be returning to their regular duties.
-
Thousands of fish found dead in Banff National Park
Parks Canada says it received calls on Jan. 7 after a large number of deceased or dying fish was found in the lakes.
-
Decades-old bingo machine for sale by Alberta government
It delighted residents of a Calgary long-term care centre for years, but now its number has come up.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton-born Kyle Edward Ball on selling his first horror feature to Shudder, online leak, and Friday the 13th hometown premiere
An Edmonton-born filmmaker's genre-defying debut feature hits theatres on Friday the 13th, including at Metro Cinema in his hometown.
-
1 in custody, 1 still at large after home west of Edmonton destroyed by Molotov cocktail
One person has been arrested and police are searching for a second after one home was destroyed and another was damaged in two Molotov cocktail incidents on the Enoch Cree Nation earlier this week.
-
Supreme Court of Canada dismisses appeal request by Edmonton nightclub promoter convicted of sexual assault
Convicted Edmonton rapist Matthew McKnight's appeal request was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
More cases of 'Kraken' variant detected in B.C., but province has good protection, officials say
B.C.'s top doctor says the province has confirmed more cases of the so-called "Kraken" variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, but it is not currently the strain responsible for most infections in B.C.
-
B.C. mall hit with pepper spray for 2nd time in less than a month: RCMP
Mounties are investigating after pepper spray was discharged at a mall in Kelowna, B.C., just three weeks after a similar incident unfolded at the same mall.
-
‘Residents deserve to feel safe and secure’: Surrey RCMP seize weapons, large amount of drugs
One person is in custody after police in Surrey seized nearly two kilograms of illicit drugs, eight weapons and thousands in cash from a home in Whalley.