Flag at city hall to fly at half-staff in honour of Saskatchewan stabbing victims

The flag at London City Hall in London, Ont. was lowered on September 6, 2022, in honour of the 10 people killed in a stabbing massacre in Saskatchewan over the Labour Day long weekend. (Jim Knight/CTV News London) The flag at London City Hall in London, Ont. was lowered on September 6, 2022, in honour of the 10 people killed in a stabbing massacre in Saskatchewan over the Labour Day long weekend. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver