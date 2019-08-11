

Oxford County OPP reported a grey SUV heading southbound crossed into the northbound lanes and hit an oncoming truck Saturday evening.

A 63 year old female of South West Oxford who was driving an SUV travelling southbound on Highway 59 with two 36 year old female passengers, crossed over the centre line and struck a pick-up truck towing a boat head on.

The two 33 year old men in the pickup truck, both from Kitchener, suffered minor injuries.

On Sunday, August 11, 2019, it was determined that the passenger who was previously airlifted due to her injuries is now in critical condition.

"I would like to thank all the emergency response workers and Good Samaritans that assisted with this collision. Their dedication and commitment to our community is unwavering. I would also like to extend my thoughts to the drivers/passengers and family members affected as a result of this incident."- Inspector Tony Hymers, Detachment Commander, Oxford County OPP.

Highway 59 between Gunns Hill Road and Old School Line, which was closed due to investigation has since reopened.

OPP say charges are pending.