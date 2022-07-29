Five new COVID-related deaths reported in Huron-Perth

Five new deaths related to COVID-19 are being reported in Huron and Perth counties.

Public health officials say the deaths are connected to two outbreaks in long term care facilities.

Three people have also been hospitalized and there are currently six outbreaks in high-risk settings.

“Even though we are in a much better position against COVID-19 now than we were two years ago, COVID-19 remains a serious infection,” said Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Miriam Klassen. “HPPH sends our condolences to the loved ones of the individuals who have passed away.

According to Huron-Perth Public Health, so far 43 people have died due to COVID in 2022.

Officials are asking everyone to make decisions to protect themselves and the community's most vulnerable.