LONDON
London

    • Five Londoners charged after police seize over $52K of drugs and a loaded pistol

    Four men and one woman were charged after police seized a loaded gun, drugs and money on January 5, 2024) Source: London Police Service Four men and one woman were charged after police seized a loaded gun, drugs and money on January 5, 2024) Source: London Police Service

    Four men and one woman have been charged after police seized a loaded gun, drugs and cash.

    The accused Londoners are facing charges after an investigation in the early hours, Friday.

    Three individuals in their 30's and a 20-year-old were charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking while the 20-year-old was also charged with offences in regard to a firearm.

    The items seized included:

    • A loaded Gen 5, Glock 19 semi-automatic pistol with 14 rounds of ammunition in the magazine
    • 37 TEC pills, value $185
    • 527 grams of suspected cocaine, value $52,700
    • 2 cellular devices
    • 2 scales; 1 hydraulic press
    • Quantity of Canadian currency
    • Total value of drugs: $52,885

    The investigation is ongoing.

