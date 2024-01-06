Five Londoners charged after police seize over $52K of drugs and a loaded pistol

Four men and one woman have been charged after police seized a loaded gun, drugs and cash.

The accused Londoners are facing charges after an investigation in the early hours, Friday.

Three individuals in their 30's and a 20-year-old were charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking while the 20-year-old was also charged with offences in regard to a firearm.

The items seized included:

A loaded Gen 5, Glock 19 semi-automatic pistol with 14 rounds of ammunition in the magazine

37 TEC pills, value $185

527 grams of suspected cocaine, value $52,700

2 cellular devices

2 scales; 1 hydraulic press

Quantity of Canadian currency

Total value of drugs: $52,885

The investigation is ongoing.