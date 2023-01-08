Five London Devilettes playing for Canada U18 Sunday afternoon

Heather Pais will have family and friends huddled around her living room television Sunday in London, Ont. as her daughter and Team Canada take on Finland at the U18 Women’s World Hockey Championship in Sweden.

Her daughter Emma Pais (an assistant captain) is joined on the team by four other members of the London Devilettes juniors.

The five Devilettes is a record in the tournament, with the young women opening with a game against Finland at 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Ailsa Craig’s Jocelyn Amos (team captain) and Pais won gold this summer, when Amos scored the winner against USA.

The two are joined by forwards Abby Stonehouse of Blenheim, Aylmer’s Shelby Laidlaw and defender Keira Hurry.

"There's a little bit of pressure being the returning champions," says Heather.

"Obviously there's always a target on your back when you are wearing the maple leaf and you're a hockey player. But she's very excited to get the tournament going, and hopefully they start today with a good result."

Canada played Finland in a pre-tournament game Thursday, and came away with a narrow 4-3 win.

"The division is getting tougher," says Heather, whose husband is overseas watching live.

"Finland and Sweden are up there and it's no longer a guarantee that it's going to be Canada versus USA. So we'll see what happens and because after the round robin, there's a one-game elimination, so anything can happen in one game."

While the five Devilettes players are away, the season continues for their team back home. London called up three girls in a win over Oakville Saturday, and after their game against Burlington today, they’ll be watching the Canada-Finland game on the bus ride home to London.

A sign outside St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic High School shows support for student Emma Pais who is playing for Team Canada (Source: Heather Pais)"It's huge for the organization," says Ted Brown, the head coach of the Devilettes.

"Anytime you can send five players to U18 Team Canada, it's extremely important. It's important to our team when we do recruiting, and we have the background of that kind of success, it makes it easy to recruit new players."

The tournament will be televised on TSN, which is big exposure for not only the program, but the women’s game.

"We try very hard to promote the girls game," says Brown, who previously coached with the Women’s team at Western University.

"I remember back when I first started with the Devilettes, the competition and the caliber of playing players was good. Now it's like unbelievable. Like I've talked to some of my friends who come to our games, and they can't believe how far this game has come”.

The product will be on a national stage Sunday afternoon when the puck drops at 2 p.m.