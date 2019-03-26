Featured
Five injured in single-vehicle crash
CTV London
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 9:07AM EDT
Five people were injured, one critically, following a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 401 Sunday evening.
Chatham-Kent OPP say a car lost control in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 around 6 p.m. Sunday and ended up in the ditch.
All five adults in the car were injured including one who was airlifted with life-threatening injuries.
OPP are continuing to investigate the collision.
Any person with information regarding this collision is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Chatham-Kent detachment at 519-352-1122.