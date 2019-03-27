

Five people were arrested after police say they were caught in a stolen vehicle on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

A member of the Chatham-Kent OPP stopped to assist a motorist on Highway 401 near Orford Road on March 21 around 11:30 a.m.

Two vehicles were stopped on the shoulder of the westbound lanes.

Police say a check of the licence plate for one of the vehicles provided that it had been stolen overnight from the City of London.

The investigation revealed that the stolen vehicle, containing a driver and four passengers had broken down and the second vehicle was a good Samaritan that had stopped to assist them.

OPP members arrested the five occupants of the stolen vehicle and police say a search of an 18-year-old female passenger revealed a quantity of illicit narcotics.

A 19-year-old man from London and a 22-year-old woman with no fixed address were held for a bail hearing in Chatham and will be charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

A 50-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman, both with no fixed address, were released from custody and are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham on May 9, 2019 charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

An 18-year-old woman from London was released from custody and is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham on May 9, 2019 charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of a schedule 1 substance.