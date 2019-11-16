LONDON, Ont. - They’re enduring gruelling workouts for a great cause.

The 4th annual 24 Hours of Heroes is on at Fanshawe College this weekend and raises money for Wounded Warriors Canada, a charity that aids veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD.

"When you are in the workout, you are feeling the pain and suffering, but at the end of the day, you get to go home," says 24 Hours of Heroes co-organizer Cheri Doan. “The event (also) honours the people who didn't get to come home to their families at the end of the day."

Money raised in the first three years has been able to provide two dogs for those suffering with PTSD.

National Service Dog (NSD) Neville has been homed with veteran Sean Maher, who lives in Hamilton. The other, NSD Ajax, is with the Mississauga Fire Department.

"We're all sort of suffering from mental health issues," says Section Chief Ryan Coburn of Mississauga Fire. "Ajax allows our firefighters to talk openly about mental health and brighten someone’s day."

With music pumping, and instructors guiding the 24 different one-hour workouts, there is an energy in the atmosphere. The facility was packed with participants and first responders.

The OPP were there to support their fellow brothers and sisters who deal with traumatic situations. "It's important to support those members," says Const. Chris Hunter of the OPP. "We have incredible programs to help support our members, and we reach out daily to make sure we are all doing well."

In the three years since inception, this event has raised more than $40,000. It’s become so big, they had to stop using local gyms and move into the 13,000 square foot facility at Fanshawe College.

The goal is to raise enough money to provide two more dogs this year.

"When you hear people's stories, you learn how important this is," adds Doan. "You can see how a dog responds to people. It just allows all their worries and stress to melt away. It's so rewarding that you hope to do more of that."

The event will wrap up Sunday morning at 11 a.m. Donations can be made online at 24hoursofheroes.com.