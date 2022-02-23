First tickets issued as school speed cameras go online in London, Ont.

The City of London has begun issuing tickets generated by automated speed cameras in school zones.

The fines come after several months of warning by notice and by mail.

One of the first cameras is installed along Thompson Road near Adelaide Street. There, traffic moves steadily in the area of Princess Elizabeth Public School.

It does not seem to matter whether the school is about to let children out or not, according to Barb Tonn.

A crossing guard, for 32 years, she’s seen far too many close calls. “I’m so scared they’re going to hit. They’ve come close a couple of times.”

London, Ont. crossing guard Barb Tonn on Feb. 23, 2022. (Sean Irvine CTV News)

To reduce the chances of a tragedy safety measures are in place. They include a reduced speed limit, signage and the crosswalk.

But now, the City of London is trying another method: speed enforcement. After a period of warnings in January, automated enforcement cameras have gone live.

“So, yes they are generating infractions or tickets,” states city parking and traffic manager Shane Maguire.

Maguire says the cameras will issue fines identical to those given by police officers, which follow a grid, based on how many kilometres over the limit a vehicle is travelling.

For example, a vehicle going 20 km over the limit would face a $90 fine, 40 km over would face a fine of $280.

However, automated municipal fines will not be subject to demerit points and will be enforced on the vehicle owner, not the driver.

Maguire would not say if those going a few kilometres above the limit will receive tickets.

“What’s the threshold? That’s something we can’t discuss or will discuss,” he says.

But the city will talk about the reasons why the cameras are operational in two locations. Beyond Princess Elizabeth, Maguire says another is placed near F.D. Roosevelt Public School on Second Street in northeast London.

“We did before studies and identified locations in the city where we have a speeding issue within school zones. And those will be the area targeted with the automated speed enforcement.”

A speed enforcement camera near Princess Elizabeth Public School in London, Ont. on Feb. 23, 2022. (Sean Irvine CTV News)

Ultimately the project is about the safety of children. It's something one grandparent told CTV London he is pleased to see, as he picked up his daughter at Princess Elizabeth. “It slows down some traffic. It does make a difference. I think it should be in every school district. Keep the kids safe.”

A mom picking up her son in grade 4 agrees.

“I hope so, I know there are a lot of drivers that go quite quickly through the area and I hope that it will slow them down.”

The cameras will remain in their current locations for another few weeks before moving. They’ll continue to be placed in high-traffic, high-speed school zones over the next five years at least. During that time the difference they make, or fail to make, will be analyzed.

Either way, Barb Tonn is grateful the city is trying something new to protect the kids at her crossing. However, she is not convinced fines will get drivers to slow down.

“I don’t think so, because they’ve been warned before and it never stopped them.”