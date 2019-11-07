LONDON - It’s beginning to look a lot like… well you know.

London and surrounding areas could see their first significant snowfall of the season with up to 30cm possible in some areas by Friday morning.

A snow squall watch is in effect for London and Middlesex County as lake effect snow is expected throughout Thursday into Friday.

So far environment Canada is calling for as much as 25 cm overnight for London; however some areas could see more than 30 cm depending on how the squalls develop.

According to the weather agency the snow squalls are expected to be particularly intense tonight before slowly weakening through the day Friday.

Travel may become hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.

CTV London will provide updates as they become available, including any potential bus cancellations Friday morning.