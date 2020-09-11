MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Elgin-Oxford, Middlesex-London and Huron-Perth are each reporting one new COVID-19 case on Friday.

The new case in Middlesex-London continues the trickle of new infections that have continued since Aug. 19.

Since that date the region has seen daily totals between zero and three cases. There have been no double-digit daily increases since Aug. 14.

However, a new outbreak was declared as of Wednesday at Chelsey Park Retirement Community, the first outbreak in the area since July.

The cumulative case total now stands at 743, with 677 resolved and 57 deaths (none new since mid-June), leaving nine active cases.

In Elgin-Oxford, Southwestern Public Health is reporting the first new case in the region since Aug. 24.

It brings the total number of cases in the region to 255, including 248 resolved and five deaths, leaving two active cases.

Here is where the case totals stand in other nearby regions based on the most recent publicly available data:

Huron-Perth – one new, two active, 124 total, 117 resolved, five deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, three active, 342 cases, 314 resolved, 25 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, 22 active, 481 total cases, 429 resolved, 32 deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, two active, 129 total, 127 resolved, no deaths

The daily provincial case count climbed to its highest point in two months, with 213 new infections reported. It is the first time the count has been over 200 since June.