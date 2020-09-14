LONDON, ONT -- It’s officially back to school for roughly half of London’s public elementary students Monday as the region’s biggest boards begin their staggered starts.

The Thames Valley District School Board delayed the start of school by one week late August, opting to go for a staggered start for week one.

That means roughly half of all elementary students who opted to return to school will go Monday and Tuesday.

The second wave will begin Wednesday and Thursday, with all students returning on Friday.

The secondary schools will see students return as well to begin their year which will be based on a “quadmester” model.

While students are returning today, they are not the first students in the region to return to class.

Last week learning began at London’s two French first language boards.

The school year officially begins as Covid-19 cases have been steadily rising in Ontario.

Sunday marked the third day in a row in which Ontario saw more than 200 new cases.

Meanwhile in London, a community outbreak was declared by the Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) after five Western students tested positive.

CTV News will have a full report on the first day of school tonight at 6 p.m.