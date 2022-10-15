First-ever run by Muslim youth to support Children’s hospital

A Muslim youth initiative that has already helped to expand a Toronto-area hospital is now in London.

Saturday, the first-ever Mercy4Mankind Charity run, to be held in London, took place at London’s Greenway Park.

Runners and walkers were lacing up their shoes to compete in a 5K race or a 1K stroll with all benefits to Children’s Hospital in London.

Organizer Jalees Khokhar says the goal is to grow the event from its humble first-year beginnings.

Pointing to the larger Toronto-area event, he says local Muslim youth wanted to start similar runs in London and Windsor to ensure funds went to local hospitals.

In time, Khokar hopes other areas of London will benefit from the money raised as the popularity of the run and walk grows.

“We’re hoping that next year, we can allocate the funds, based on whatever the mayor and council members can tell us. But, we thought this would be a good plan moving forward, just for the initial years, to donate to the hospital,” he said.