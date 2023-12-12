First-degree murder charge laid in death of infant

Charges have been upgraded to first degree murder after an infant from Grey Highlands died.

As previously reported, OPP were called to a home on Dec. 7 on South Line B and where officers found a 10-month-old infant unresponsive.

The baby was taken to hospital in London with life-threatening injuries but has since died.

A 30-year-old from Grey Highlands was initially charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The investigation continues and the accused remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.