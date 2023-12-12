LONDON
London

    • First-degree murder charge laid in death of infant

    (CTV News file image) (CTV News file image)

    Charges have been upgraded to first degree murder after an infant from Grey Highlands died.

    As previously reported, OPP were called to a home on Dec. 7 on South Line B and where officers found a 10-month-old infant unresponsive. 

    The baby was taken to hospital in London with life-threatening injuries but has since died.

    A 30-year-old from Grey Highlands was initially charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

    The investigation continues and the accused remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News