    First day of spring greeted with winter weather advisory

    Snowy weather in Huron County on March 19, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Snowy weather in Huron County on March 19, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    The first day of spring didn’t feel like spring at all.

    Winter weather travel advisories have been posted for most of Bruce County as snow squalls dumped as much as 15 centimetres of snow on Midwestern Ontario Tuesday.

    Some school buses were cancelled as were some events and meetings taking place. The Bluewater District School Board has cancelled Tuesday’s monthly school board meeting due to the snowy weather.

    Huron County is seeing consistent snowfall as well, with most of the accumulation in the northern part of the county.

    Snowfall is expected to let up Tuesday evening, but continue off and on throughout the rest of the week. Forecasts suggest as much as 30 centimetres of snow could fall in parts of Midwestern Ontario by the end of the week.

