'First competition across the province': St. Thomas, Ont. hosts Special Olympics return to play

London Basketball Special Olympics takes on St. Thomas Swish in the first Special Olympics competition in the province since the start of the pandemic. (Brent Lale / CTV London) London Basketball Special Olympics takes on St. Thomas Swish in the first Special Olympics competition in the province since the start of the pandemic. (Brent Lale / CTV London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver