First cadet vigil since 2019

London, Ont. cadets had a chance to pay their respects to fallen soldiers Thursday night in their first cadet vigil since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several groups of cadets marched from London City Hall to the cenotaph for their opportunity to stand guard.

They stood in groups of four in solemn remembrance of the soldiers who came before them.

It was not lost on Remembrance Day Committee Chair Randy Warden that the teenaged cadets were about the same age as many of the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in World Wars I and II.

“For cadets it’s an opportunity to understand the military connection, but it’s the sort of thing that we hope all youth take notice of,” said Warden. “One of the things that we hear often is that we are starting to forget the enormous contribution of soldiers that have given their lives, and I think people forget that since Confederation we’ve lost 118,000 soldiers in the line of duty.”