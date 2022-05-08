For one woman in St. Thomas, Ont., there was no better way to celebrate Mother’s Day than by becoming a new mom.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Hayley Mahon became a first-time mom at 3 a.m. Sunday with the birth of her son Tommy James Mahon.

Baby Tommy was the first 2022 Mother’s Day baby born at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital. He arrived into the world weighing just over eight pounds and 12 ounces, and measuring 20 inches in length.

Tommy’s birth makes Kimberly Schweitzer a first-time grandmother and Kimberley’s mom a first-time great grandmother.

Baby, Hayley and dad Kyle Paton are all doing well.

“He’s absolutely perfect,” Schweitzer wrote on Facebook. “Good job you guys he’s already got his grandma wrapped. I love him.”