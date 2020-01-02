LONDON, ONT. -- Woodstock police are investigating after a fire at a Springbank Avenue home that was reportedly caused by a firework.

Officers responded to the home shortly before 2 a.m. on New Year's Day for reports of a fire.

Investigators say suspect(s) reportedly threw a firework at the residence, setting a window screen on fire.

The homeowner suffered minor injuries while extinguishing the fire.

Police say they have no suspects at this time.