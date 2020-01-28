LONDON, ONT. -- What sounded like “gunfire” led to a frightening afternoon at Peninsula Shores District School in Wiarton.

Police were called to the school around one o’clock Monday afternoon after someone heard noises similar to gunfire in an open field near Peninsula Shores.

OPP responded with their emergency response team and canine unit and put the school in a hold and secure.

Shortly thereafter, officers were able to confirm the “gunfire” heard was not from a gun at all. The sound came from firecrackers.

The hold and secure was lifted, and the school day continued uninterrupted.

No charges were laid as a result of this false alarm.