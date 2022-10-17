Firerarm incident in downtown London leads to charges

600 Block of Richmond Street near Central Avenue in London, Ont. on Oct. 17, 2022. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) 600 Block of Richmond Street near Central Avenue in London, Ont. on Oct. 17, 2022. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What to know about this year's flu shot

With flu season back in swing, Canadians are encouraged to get their annual flu shot. This year's influenza vaccine rollout might be more crucial than ever, an expert says.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver