Firefighters take defensive mode as flames consume barn in northeast London
Published Wednesday, September 2, 2020 7:33PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, September 2, 2020 8:29PM EDT
London Fire Department members are at the scene of a barn fire in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Source: London Fire Department)
LONDON, ONT -- London firefighters were called to a structure fire in the northeast end of the city Wednesday evening.
Fire officials say they had to take a defensive approach as a barn was engulfed when they arrived about 7 p.m.
Fanshawe Park Road E. was closed at Stackhouse Avenue as a hydrant-water relay operation was underway.
Firefighters used aerial operations and hand lines to eventually extinguish the blaze.
There were no reported injuries.