LONDON, ONT -- London firefighters were called to a structure fire in the northeast end of the city Wednesday evening.

Fire officials say they had to take a defensive approach as a barn was engulfed when they arrived about 7 p.m.

Fanshawe Park Road E. was closed at Stackhouse Avenue as a hydrant-water relay operation was underway.

Firefighters used aerial operations and hand lines to eventually extinguish the blaze.

There were no reported injuries.