LONDON, ONT. -- Thursday evening London firefighters were called to a section of the Thames River in northeast London after a child wound up in the water.

Firefighters entered the water to rescue the child.

The age of the child was not specified by the London Fire Department described them as a preteen.

According to fire officials an adult and the child were near the river off Cobblestone Road when the child ended up in the waters.

Crews were able to quickly rescue the child and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials want to remind the public to stay away from the river and other bodies of water during this time of year.