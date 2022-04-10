Firefighters extinguish structure fire in Sarnia

Damage is estimated at $30,000 following a structure fire in Sarnia, Ont. on Saturday night.

According to Sarnia Fire Rescue Services, the incident occurred on Harbour Road near Exmouth Street where a single corner room on the ground floor of a building was engulfed by flames and black smoke.

Firefighters quickly got the blaze under control and damage was limited to the room of origin.

The room was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no occupants or firefighters were injured.

The fire was ruled accidental and was determined to have started from a fan motor that seized inside the heating unit.