London fire crews were called to the scene of a fire on Dundas Street between McCormick Boulevard and Ashland Avenue.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roofof the old McCormick/Beta Brands cookie factory in the city's east end on Tuesday afternoon.

Dundas Street was completely closed for part of the afternoon, but by shortly after 4 p.m. all lanes had re-opened except for one westbound lane.

That remains closed as fire crews and police continue to investigate the cause of the fire.