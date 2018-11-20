Featured
Firefighters dealing with blaze at old McCormick plant
Flames and smoke are seen atop the former McCormick/Beta Brands factory in east London, Ont. on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. (Source: Logan Predy)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, November 20, 2018 4:11PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 20, 2018 5:23PM EST
London fire crews were called to the scene of a fire on Dundas Street between McCormick Boulevard and Ashland Avenue.
Flames could be seen shooting from the roofof the old McCormick/Beta Brands cookie factory in the city's east end on Tuesday afternoon.
Dundas Street was completely closed for part of the afternoon, but by shortly after 4 p.m. all lanes had re-opened except for one westbound lane.
That remains closed as fire crews and police continue to investigate the cause of the fire.