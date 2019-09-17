

No one was injured in an overnight house fire on Hamilton Road.

Fire crews were called to an address on Hamilton Road in the early hours of Tuesday.

Once on scene they could see smoke and flames coming from the two story home that is split into three apartment units.

The fire was quickly brought under control, and all occupants were able to make it out safely.

A short time later residents were allowed back in to retrieve personal items and shelter was found for them overnight.

An investigation into the fire is complete but there is no word yet on the cause however damages are set at more than $200,000.