LONDON, ONT -- Fire crews are battling a fire at an auto body shop located on Brydges Street just east of central London.

Crews were called to the scene around 6:30 a.m. after neighbours reported seeing flames from the building at 1122 Brydges.

Once on scene crews quickly confirmed that there were flames coming from the business and began attacking the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire is knocked down and overhaul is in progress. #ldnont https://t.co/lbOIBtZeHn — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) February 6, 2020

Firefighters had the fire knocked down by 7 a.m.

This is a developing story and more details are expected throughout the morning.