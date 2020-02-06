Firefighters battle fire at auto body shop on Brydges Street
Published Thursday, February 6, 2020 6:37AM EST Last Updated Thursday, February 6, 2020 7:02AM EST
Fire crews battle a fire at an auto body shop on Brydges Street on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (London Fire Department)
LONDON, ONT -- Fire crews are battling a fire at an auto body shop located on Brydges Street just east of central London.
Crews were called to the scene around 6:30 a.m. after neighbours reported seeing flames from the building at 1122 Brydges.
Once on scene crews quickly confirmed that there were flames coming from the business and began attacking the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
Firefighters had the fire knocked down by 7 a.m.
This is a developing story and more details are expected throughout the morning.
