Multiple firefighters are on scene at a residential fire on St. Andrew Street Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the scene around 9 a.m. and found an involved fire with people on the roof of the residence.

More tankers were called to the scene as well as London hydro.

Firefighters took an offensive position to fight the blaze.

A fire official said that everyone was able to evacuate from the house but two people are in hospital.

Several people have been displaced.