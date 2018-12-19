Featured
Firefighters battle blaze at residence in north London
Fire crews work at the scene of a residential fire on St. Anthony Street in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, December 19, 2018 10:16AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 19, 2018 10:36AM EST
Multiple firefighters are on scene at a residential fire on St. Andrew Street Wednesday morning.
Crews were called to the scene around 9 a.m. and found an involved fire with people on the roof of the residence.
More tankers were called to the scene as well as London hydro.
Firefighters took an offensive position to fight the blaze.
A fire official said that everyone was able to evacuate from the house but two people are in hospital.
Several people have been displaced.