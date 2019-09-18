Featured
Firefighters battle blaze at pig farm near Tavistock
CTV London
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 5:57AM EDT
A fire has broken out at a barn housing pigs near Tavistock early Wednesday morning.
Crews were called to an address on Maplewood Side Road just south of Tavistock around 5:15 a.m. for a working barn fire.
The barn is said to house pigs but it is unclear how many may have been inside at the time of the fire.
This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.