A fire has broken out at a barn housing pigs near Tavistock early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to an address on Maplewood Side Road just south of Tavistock around 5:15 a.m. for a working barn fire.

The barn is said to house pigs but it is unclear how many may have been inside at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.