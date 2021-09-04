Firefighters battle blaze at Grey Street home

London fire responded to structure fire on Grey Street in London, Ont., on Saturday, Sept.4, 2021. (CTV London) London fire responded to structure fire on Grey Street in London, Ont., on Saturday, Sept.4, 2021. (CTV London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island