Firefighters battle blaze at Grey Street home

London, Ont. -

London fire responded to structure fire on Grey Street around 3:30 Saturday afternoon.

The fire was in a single story, older home in the 300 block of Grey Street. When crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames were visible.

Firefighters turned to a defensive operation, evacuated the home.

Fire officials say there was no one inside and the cause is undetermined.

No reports of any injuries.

A fire investigator was called to attend the scene.