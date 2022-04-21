Firefighter injured fighting Listowel apartment fire

North Perth fire crews were called to an apartment fire at the corner of Havelock Avenue and Elma Street in Listowel, April 21, 2022. (Scott Miller / CTV News) North Perth fire crews were called to an apartment fire at the corner of Havelock Avenue and Elma Street in Listowel, April 21, 2022. (Scott Miller / CTV News)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver