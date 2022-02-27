Firefighter injured after responding to a motel fire, Sunday

A total of 27 firefighters arrived at the Maplewood Motel at 319 Goderich Street in Port Elgin around 1pm Sunday.

The fire, which could be seen coming from one of the unit and attic areas, displaced tenants from the 11-unit motel.

One of the firefighters was injured, but has since been treated and released.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Saugeen Shores Fire Prevention.