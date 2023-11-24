Firefighter honoured at London's Lighting of the Lights

The 65th annual Lighting of the Lights was held in London’s Victoria Park Friday, officially kicking off the holiday season.

The event was hosted by CTV’s own Nick Paparella.

It was a cool, clear evening in Victoria Park as seasonal songs helped set the mood for the lights display.

This year, the night featured special guests throwing the switch to turn on the lights. Christy Bruinink, her four children, and other family members where there to pay tribute to Bruinink's husband, Capt. Chris Bruinink.

Chris died last week of colon cancer, believed to be linked to his role as a firefighter. He was laid to rest on Thursday. Bruinink said it was a perfect way to honour him.

In an emotional tribute to Captain Chris Bruinink of the @LdnOntFire, his family 'flipped the switch' last night to turn on the lights for the holiday season. Bruinink passed away this month, following a long, courageous battle with colon cancer. pic.twitter.com/2mT5PLICQq — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) November 25, 2023

“This is actually where Chris and I had our first date. He had a passion for the LFD and he had a passion for Christmas,” she said. “So to be here tonight celebrating with everybody and turning the switch on was just an amazing honour."

Another fitting moment, fire trucks lined the street along Victoria Park, lighting their lights for Chris. Many had been responding to a call just two hours earlier.

“Chris would want them to be at the job. Doing the job and protecting the city,” said. Bruinink.

She wants to ensure all firefighters get the recognition they deserve.

“Firefighters of London are just a phenomenal group of people. They're family to each other, but also to extended family,” Bruininck explained. “They put their lives on the line every day. Every single time that they go out. My husband always said, 'It's the best job on this planet.'"

Over 1,000 Londoners attended the event, which saw 75,000 lights illuminate the night.